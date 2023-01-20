Civil Services Officers’ Institute Formed In J&K

Srinagar: The Government on Thursday accorded sanction to the establishment of Civil Services Officers’ Institute, J&K as a Society under Societies Registration Act, 1860.

According an order issued here, the government ordered establishment of the Jammu branch on land identified by Divisional Commissioner Jammu in Majheen area of the winter capital while its Kashmir branch will be established in Guest House No. 5, Maulana Azad Road, Srinagar.

It also ordered provisional utilization of assets belonging to the Jammu Tawi Golf Course, Sidhra for operations of the Civil Services Officers’ Institute, J&K, Jammu till infrastructure of the main campus is established.

“The Governing Council of the Civil Services Officers’ Institute, J&K shall be vested with powers to regulate overall functioning of the Institute,” read the order.

It shall comprise of Chief Secretary as Chairman and members include Director General of Police, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Administrative Secretary, General Administration Development (member secretary), Divisional Commissioner, Jammu and Members to be nominated by Chairman of the Governing Council.

The members of the Governing Council, as nominees of the Chairman of the Institute, include Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, J&K, Dheeraj Gupta, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, Zubair Ahmad, JKAS, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, and Sarmad Hafeez, IAS, Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department.

“It is further ordered the Estates Department shall incorporate appropriate changes in the relevant records with regard to CSOI, Kashmir Branch,” it said, adding, “the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu shall ensure transfer of land for CSOI, Jammu Branch, after completing the requisite formalities.”

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print