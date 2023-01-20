‘5G Services To Be available Soon’

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said IT Sector is showing a very robust and consistent growth.

He made the statement while interacting with Sunil Raina, President, Lava International, who called on him at the Raj Bhawan in Jammu, according to an official statement.

Raina apprised the Lt Governor about the initiatives of the company and the steps being taken to make 5G devices more affordable for common masses.

“As high speed 5G networks have started to roll out, very soon we will have the services available across the UT,” the Lt Governor observed.

The Lt Governor complimented the efforts of IT sector for producing innovative solutions bundled with latest technologies.

“The IT sector is showing a very robust and consistent growth. Use of best of the technologies ensuring responsive, transparent and easily accessible governance,” the Lt Governor said.

Pertinently, under the directions of Lt Governor, the J&K government had taken a proactive step to form a Working Committee headed by Financial Commissioner (ACS), Home Department in November 2022 for facilitating 5G roll out in Jammu and Kashmir. The breakthrough 5G technology will further strengthen “Digital J&K Mission” and improve the disposal & quality of 100% services that are now being offered by the J&K government through online mode.

