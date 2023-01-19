Mortar shell found in border village in J-K

Jammu,; Security forces detected and defused a 120-mm mortar shell in a border village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said on Thursday.
Villagers informed the security forces about the shell lying in a field in Kalsian village near the LoC on Wednesday evening.
Officials said it is a Pakistani shell that was fired during cross-border shelling two years ago.
Locals feel there are some more shells buried underground in the area and have requested the security forces to trace them.