Adv Altaf Lone elected as new president Municipal Council Ganderbal

Ganderba: In a closely contested election, advocate Altaf Ahmad Lone was elected as the president of the Municipal Council Ganderbal on Thursday.

An official said that Altaf defeated his opponent, Abdul Rashid by a margin of 7 votes.

He said out of the 17 councillors, 12 voted in favor of Altaf while Rashid got only 5 votes.

Meanwhile, advocate Altaf expressed gratitude to the councillors and said his focus will be on ensuring proper sanitation, a clean atmosphere, and achieving the goal of a “Green Ganderbal.”

He also emphasized the need to address the issues being faced by the town and developing it on modern lines

