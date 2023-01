Srinagar: Two unidentified militants have been killed in a Shootout with security forces in main chowk near court area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on tuesday.

The Kashmir Police Zone in a tweet wrote, “On specific input, the joint area domination party of Army & Police tried to stop one suspected vehicle, militants fired upon and in retaliation two militants were killed. Arms/ammunition recovered. Details shall follow,”.

More details will follow.

