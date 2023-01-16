India’s G20 presidency: Infra Working Group meet in Pune

Pune: A two-day G20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) meeting will begin in Maharashtra’s Pune city on Monday where participants will deliberate on various aspects of infrastructure investments.

The meeting will be joined by 65 delegates from IWG member countries, guest nations and international organisations invited by India to discuss the 2023 Infrastructure Agenda under India’s G20 presidency, as per an official release.

The Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, and Government of India will host the two-day IWG meetings, with Australia and Brazil as co-chairs, the release said.

