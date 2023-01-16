Default bail granted to accused can be cancelled if strong case made out on charge sheet submission: SC

New Delhi:The Supreme Court on Monday held that default bail granted to an accused can be cancelled if a special and strong case is made out on filing of a charge sheet.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and C T Ravikumar said mere filing of charge sheet will not result in cancellation unless the court is satisfied that a strong case is made out that the accused has committed a non bailable offence.

“The bail granted to an accused can be cancelled on merits if a special and strong ground is made out on filing of a charge sheet and the courts are not precluded from considering plea for cancellation of bail,” the bench said

The observation came while directing the Telangana High Court to consider on merits the CBI’s plea for cancellation of bail to Erra Gangi Reddy in connection with the murder of former Andhra Pradesh Minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy

Vivekananda Reddy, younger brother of late Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and uncle of incumbent Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, was found murdered at his residence in Pulivendula on March 15, 2019.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print