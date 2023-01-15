Kupwara Man Held With Narcotics, Magazine: Police

Srinagar: Police and Army arrested one person and recovered ‘heroin-like’ substance and a pistol magazine from him in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said on Saturday.
“Acting on specific information regarding presence of narcotic substance, arms and ammunition in the possession of two persons namely Sajid Khan and Majid Khan sons of Saif Ali Khan residents of Cheterkote, a joint search operation was launched by Police, Army (6-JAKRIF) along with tracker dog from 27Bn BSF,” a police spokesperson said.
During the search operation,he said, “ incriminating materials including 500 grams of heroin like substance, one pistol magazine, Rs 1,07,000 cash, 12 syringes and one small size weighing scale were recovered from their house in presence of Executive magistrate 1st class Tanghdar.” One of the accused persons, Sajid Khan has been arrested and taken into the custody while as his brother Majid Khan is yet to be arrested, he said.
Accordingly, he said, a case (FIR No. 08/2022) under relevant sections of law stands registered and investigation in the matter is in progress.