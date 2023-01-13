Due to bad weather Amit Shah unlikely to visit Rajouri

Janmmu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Rajouri has been put on hold as Air Traffic Control has not given clearance for his onward chopper journey due to adverse weather conditions.

Official sources said that depending on weather conditions, a call will be taken on Shah’s travel to Rajouri.

They said Shah will now chair a security review meeting in Jammu following a halt to his journey to Rajouri due to bad weather.

Shah arrived at the Jammu airport today afternoon and was scheduled to leave for Rajouri to meet the families of those killed in a militant attack in Dhangri village on January 01—(KNO)

