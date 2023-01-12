Ganderbal Avalanche: Labourer’s Body Recovered, Another Casualty Feared: Officials

Srinagar: Body of a labourer was recovered under snow in Sarbal area after an avalanche hit the area on Thursday.

An official said that soon after an avalanche was reported in Sarbal area, men and machinery was activated to rule out any exigency. “After few hours of assessment, a body purportedly of a labourer, was traced under the snow”, the official said.

Meanwhile ADDC Ganderbal said that there may be at least one more casualty. “Yes another person is probably missing as suggested by mobile tracker system”, he said.

“We have intensified the rescue operation to keep the things under control”, he further said.

CMO Ganderbal Dr. Afroza said that medical teams have been kept on standby in the area in case there is need of any medical treatment to any injured person(s).

Pertinent to mention here that two avalanches were reported in Hangh and Sarbal areas of Ganderbal today.(GNS)

