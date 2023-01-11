5 People Killed In 2 Accidents In Doda, Kupwara

Jammu/Kupwara: Five people were killed and one person injured in two accidents in Doda and Kupwara districts on Tuesday.

Official sources said a tempo vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down into deep gorge near Khankoot area in the mountainous Doda district late in the afternoon. Soon after the accident, they said, a massive rescue operation was launched by local volunteers who were later joined by police. The rescuers shifted the occupants of the vehicle to the hospital. However, they said, the doctors declared them dead. The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Aslam son of Mohammad Ismail, Mohammad Ishaq son of Mohammad Ibrahim and Mohammad Yaseen son of Ghulkam Hassan Wani (driver).

Confirming the accident SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom said three people were killed in the accident. A police official said that a case has been registered and further investigations taken up.

Meanwhile, at least two people were killed on spot, and another injured, after two vehicles collided head on, in Hayan village in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district this afternoon.

Reports said that a car (JK09B 2285) collided with an army vehicle in Hayan, resulting in on spot death of two civilians and injuries to another.

The injured person was evacuated from the site and taken to a nearby hospital, from where he has been referred to a Srinagar hospital for preferential treatment.

Confirming the incident, a police official said they are collecting more details regarding the incident.

The deceased have been identified as Muhammad Yaseen Ganie, son of Muhammad Sultan and Shamus Duha, son of Bashir Ahmad Ganie—both residents of Kralpora.

