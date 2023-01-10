KU advertises 6 administrative posts, academicians welcome move

Srinagar: The Kashmir University (KU) authorities on Tuesday advertised several administrative positions including the post of Registrar and Director IT.

Official said that the decision to advertise these posts was taken after the Vice Chancellor Dr Neelofar Khan passed instructions to immediately advertise these posts so that the same are filled up through proper channel.

“Some officers were trying to sabotage the advertisement and get it delayed to continue with the temporary arrangement but the VC pulled up the officers and ordered the advertisement be issued without any delay,” they said.

The advertised posts (all tenure positions) include Registrar Main Campus, Librarian Allama Iqbal Library, Director Directorate of Physical Education and Sports, Director Information Technology and Support System, Director North Campus Baramulla and Director Institute of Technology, Zakura.

“The appointment to the post of Registrar shall be tenure based for a period of three years and to other tenure posts for a period of five years,” as per the Brief Advertisement Notice No.1 of 2023 Dated 10/01/2023.

It also mentions the age of applicants should preferably be not more than 57 years for the post of Registrar and Librarian, while it will be 55 years for other posts.

The date for submission of online form and hard copy starts from January 16.

The three year tenure of In-Charge Registrar Dr Nisar had ended last year in January 2022 and was awaiting proper advertisement since then. Academicians of the University had alleged that the Registrar was continuing without any formal orders on continuation.

The post of Director IT is being held for the last more than six years by one Scientist allegedly owing to his proximity with the administration. The In-Charge Director has not been rotated for six years, which is in total violation of the University’s own three year rotation policy for all HOD’s and Directors.

Meanwhile, the academicians of KU have welcomed the move to advertise these posts and demanded the process of recruitment be fast-tracked.

“We appreciate the VC for opposing the forces who were opposing the advertisement for the last six months,” said an academician wishing anonymity.

The academicians have, however, demanded the VC should immediately remove incumbent officials holding theses posts so that there is no favouritism in the recruitment process.

“If any of these officials happens to be an applicant for any of the posts, then the whole process will be doubtful from the beginning,” they said, adding if these officials do not intend to apply, then they should furnish an undertaking before the VC that they will not apply for any of the positions—(KNO)

