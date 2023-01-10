1685 Drug Peddlers Arrested Last Year In Kashmir: Police

‘212kg Charas, 56Kg Heroine Among Huge Quantity Of Contraband Seized’

Srinagar: Police on Monday said 1021 NDPS cases were registered, 1685 drug peddlers including 138 of them notorious were arrested last year. Besides, huge quantity of different types of contraband and psychotropic substances were recovered, police said in a statement issued.

Furthermore, it said, many narco-militant modules were busted and 35 accused persons were arrested during 21-22. “Apart from this, huge contraband banned substances, cash, arms & ammunition and other incriminating materials were recovered.”

Giving break up, the police said while 1685 persons were arrested in 1021 NDPS related cases and out of them, 138 notorious drug peddlers were booked under PIT NDPS Act.

“Pertinently, while giving top priority to the investigation of NDPS cases, out of 1021 registered cases, 917 cases were speedily challaned before different courts of law against the involved accused during the previous year.”

Last year, police said, contraband and psychotropic substances seized include about 212 Kgs Charas, 56 Kgs Heroine, 13 Kgs Brown Sugar, 1127 Kgs Bhang, 4355 Kgs Poppy Straw, 1567 Kgs Fukki, 3 Kgs Ganja, 10979 Intoxin Syrup and 135052 capsules or tablets in 1021 NDPS cases.

“Worth to mention here that contraband/psychotropic substances seized in 167 cases stands destroyed after fulfilling the due process of law,” it said, adding, “The destroyed substances include 219 Kgs Poppy Straw, 97 Kgs Charas/charas powder, 4508 syrup bottles, 194 Kgs Bhung, 461 Kgs Fukki etc.”

Moreover, during different drives against drug menace, illegally cultivated poppy or bhung spread on about 1020 Kanals of land was also got destroyed by police across the Valley.

“Besides, during the previous year, mass campaigns including 1098 ‘Thana Divas’ meetings, 1206 Police Community Partnership Group meetings, Police Public Meetings, Counselling at Drug De-addiction Centers, engagement of youth in sports activities through Civic Action Programmes (CAP) were held by police across the districts of Kashmir valley to eradicate the drug menace and to create awareness among the general public and to seek their cooperation,” it said.

ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar (IPS) has assured that in the current year the ‘war against drug menace’ shall continue with more vigour and strict action against the persons involved in drug menace shall be taken on all fronts by police, the statement said. “He however requested the community members to be part of the campaign by coming forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood,” police said, adding, “Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace & to secure the future of our youth.”

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print