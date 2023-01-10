‘112 Killed In 4786 Fire Incidents 2 Years’

Srinagar: The fire incidents across Kashmir have claimed 112 lives while 35 others were injuries in the last two years—2021 and 2022, according to data compiled by Joint Director, Fire & Emergency Services Kashmir Range.

There were 4786 fire incidents—2242 in 2021 and 2544 in 2022—indicating rise of 302 incidents in Kashmir.

“A total of 1711 structures got damaged in 2021 while 1699 structures were damaged in 2022,” the data reveals.

In 2021, 75 persons lost lives in which Pulwama recorded highest casualties of 24 followed by Shopian 22 and Kulgam 12. The data said that Srinagar and Kupwara have recorded 5 deaths each in the fire incidents. It said that the highest fire incidents have been reported from Srinagar where 448 fire calls have been received by Fire and Emergency Services while Baramulla has recorded 324 fire incidents in the year 2021.

In 2022, 37 people got charred to death including 9 from Kulgam, 6 from Pulwama, 5 from Srinagar, 4 each from Baramulla, Shopian & Kupwara, 3 from Anantnag and one each from Ganderbal and Bandipora. “Of total 2544 incidents, Srinagar has recorded the highest at 547 followed by 402 in Baramulla, 323 in Kupwara and 270 in Anantnag,” the data said.

A total of 57 and 55 vehicles were damaged in the fire incidents in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

The data further revealed that the property worth Rs 7061.60 lakhs and Rs 8523.07 lakhs has got damaged in the year 2021 and 2022 respectively while the property worth Rs 105679.50 lakhs and Rs 85065.53 lakhs were saved in 2021 and 2022 respectively

