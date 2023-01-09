R-Day: Search Operations Intensified In Jammu

Jammu: In view of the recent incidents, the police and security forces have intensified search operations across the Jammu region ahead of Republic Day celebrations, officials said on Sunday.

A massive combing operation is on in parts of Rajouri district to track down the attackers who opened fire on several houses of a particular community at Dhangri village on January 1 and also planted an improvised explosive device (IED) before fleeing, they said.

Seven people were killed and 14 injured in the firing and IED explosion.

The security agencies including the Army have launched a search and cordon operation (CACO) in different areas of Poonch, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban and Reasi districts this morning, the officials said.

They said police assisted by the Army and CRPF are conducting house-to-house searches in dozens of villages in Rajouri including Nowshera, Budhal, Dharamsal and Kalakote besides the forests of Sunderbani and areas along the Line of Control (LoC).

They said security forces also started house-to-house searches in Thathri and adjoining areas in Doda district, different parts of Kishtwar, Ramban and Reasi districts besides vast areas of Poonch district.

Though there was no specific input about the movement of suspected terrorists, the searches are being carried out to ensure area domination and eliminate any terror threat ahead of Republic Day, the officials said.

They said security forces are keeping a tight vigil in view of the recent attempts of infiltration from across the border.

On December 28 last year, four heavily-armed terrorists, travelling to Kashmir in a truck after intruding from Pakistan, were killed in an encounter in Sidhra bypass near Jammu city.

