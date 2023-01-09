Pampore: Woman Dies Under ‘Mysterious’ Circumstances

Pampore: Police On Saturday started inquest proceedings after a 40-year-old woman from Kadlabal area of Pampore town in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district died under mysterious conditions at her in-laws house.
Mother of a 6-year-old kid, the woman from Kadlabal Pampore was taken to Sub District Hospital Pampore under unconscious condition where doctors declared her brought dead.
Amid complaints by woman’s relatives, Tehsildar Pampore Zuber Ahmad Bhat, SDPO Pampore Mir Imtiyaz Ahmad and SHO Pampore Muneer Ahmad reached the spot.
The doctors were busy in carrying out postmortem of the dead body when this report was being filed.
However, the parental side of the woman alleged foul play and accused her in-laws for the “murder”.
Meanwhile, police have started inquest proceedings under section 174 CrPC into the matter. “proceedings under underway,” a police official told this newspaper.
