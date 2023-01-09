‘Make in India’ initiative neither ‘isolationist’ nor meant for country alone: Rajnath

New Delhi: India does not believe in a “hierarchical” world order where few countries are considered superior to others and its ties with other nations are based on sovereign equality and mutual respect, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday amid growing global concerns over China’s muscle flexing.

In an address at an ambassadors’ roundtable on the upcoming Aero India exhibition, Singh said India’s international relations are guided by the very essence of human equality and dignity and it does not believe in making or becoming a client or satellite state.

The defence minister said India’s national efforts towards ‘Make in India’ are neither “isolationist” nor are they meant for the country alone as he made an open offer of partnerships with New Delhi for production of various military equipment.

