SRINAGAR: A resident of Guzhama village of Ganderbal died in a road accident in Budgam district on Monday morning.

An official said that a vehicle skidded off the road in Baji Pathri area of Charar-i-Sharief.

He said the driver identified as Khurshid Ahmad Mir (32) S/O Ab Hamid Mir of Guzhama died in the accident.

The official said police have taken cognisance of this incident—(KNO)

