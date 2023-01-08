Night Temp Rises Further At Most Places Amid Snowfall Forecast In Kashmir

By on No Comment

Srinagar: The minimum temperature recorded a further increase at most places on Sunday as Kashmir braces for snowfall in next 48 hours.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.1°C against last night’s minus 1.4°C. Today’s minimum temperature was 1.8°C above normal, he said.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of minus 1.3°C against minus 1.6°C. Today’s minimum temperature was 1.8°C above normal for the gateway town, he said.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 1.4°C against minus 2.8°C on the previous night. Today’s minimum temperature was 5.6°C above normal for the place, he said. The coldest night recorded this season in the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district was on January 2 when mercury plunged to minus 9.6°C.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 1.6°C against minus 1.4°C on the previous night, he said. It was 2.4°C above normal for the place.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 3.4°C against minus 2.6°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 2.4°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district which recorded its coldest night on January 2 when minimum temperature plummeted to minus 10.0°C, the official said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 0.4°C against minus 2.6°C on the previous night in the north Kashmir area, he said. The official said that the temperature was 3.1°C above normal.

Jammu recorded a low of 5.0°C, the same as on the previous night. It was 2.4°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 3.4°C (above normal by 3.4°C), Batote 6.9°C (above normal by 5.4°C), Katra 10.2°C (4.2°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 4.0°C (5.0°C above normal).

On January 8-9, the meteorological department official told GNS that there is possibility of light to moderate snowfall(rain in plains of Jammu) at many places of J&K (more than 75% chance).

From January 10-11th, he said, weather is livelily to be “generally cloudy”

From January 12-13, he said, there is possibility of widespread moderate snowfall (rain in plains of Jammu) with “heavy snowfall” over higher reaches (more than 75% chances)

He said that the weather system “very likely” to affect surface transportation during January 8-9th (70% chance) and air transportation during 12-13th (60-70% chance).

In Ladakh, Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 10.8°C and minus 14.8°C respectively, the official said.

Kashmir is under the grip of Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day long harsh winter period that started on December 21. It does not mean an end to the winter either. It is followed by a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1.(GNS)

Night Temp Rises Further At Most Places Amid Snowfall Forecast In Kashmir added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.