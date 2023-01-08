APRs: Govt Allows ‘Import Previous Year’s Data’ Option

Srinagar: Government on Saturday said that it has further eased process for filing annual property details by employees between January 1 to 31.

“In terms of Circular No. 52-JK(GAD) of 2022 dated 22.12.2022, all the employees working under the Jammu and Kashmir Government have been advised to file their property returns for the year 2022, from 1st January, 2023 upto 31 January, 2023 on PRS Portal, which is accessible on https://prs.jk.gov.in,” government said in an order, adding, “In order to ease out and further simplify the process of filing of Property Returns by the employees, a new feature – “Import Previous Year’s Data” has been introduced in the system, which shall allow auto retrieval of Property Statement data filed in previous year and shall automatically be reflected in the Property Statement form of current year, which can further be edited/updated for any addition or deletion.”

Sub Section 2 of Section 9 of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Men and Public Servants Declaration of Assets and other Provisions Act, 1983 lays down that it shall be incumbent on the part of every public servant to submit annual returns of the assets held by him and his family members in the month of January every year and shall indicate the reasons for increase, if any, in the assets and source of the same.

“The Jammu and Kashmir Public Servants Declaration of Assets Act and Rules made thereunder provides for imposing a penalty for non-submission of the property returns by the public servants”, the government said in a circular on December 22. “It is further provided that if any public servant without any reasonable cause which he shall be required to show, fails to submit the return annually, he shall be guilty of committing criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act and shall be punishable under the said Act”.

The Act and Rules also lay down that every public servant shall submit annual property returns as per instruction issued by the Government from time to time, in respect of all the assets possessed by the him and his family members.

“With a view to make the process of filing of property returns employee friendly, the Government of Jammu & Kashmir has launched online portal for filing of annual property returns (PRS-Portal) by each and every J&K Government Employee, as mandated under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Servants Declaration of Assets Act and Rules made thereunder and also as per the provisions of the Employees Conduct Rules, every year ending 31st December, by or before 31st January of the next calendar year,” the circular said.

