Baramulla: A massive fire broke out in a residential house at Jalal Sahib area of Old Town in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

An official said that a massive fire broke out in a two-storey residential house at old Town Baramulla following which fire tenders rushed to the spot.

Efforts are on to house the flames and prevent the fire from spreading, as the area is congested, he said—(KNO)

*More details awaited*

