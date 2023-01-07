Directorate of Handicrafts, Handloom, Kashmir rolls out 8 online services

SRINAGAR: The Director Handicrafts & Handloom, Kashmir on Friday launched 08 online services for the artisans, weavers, trainees and other stakeholders. These services are integrated with the Single window system, with aim to provide all Handicrafts and handloom services under “One Umbrella-Single Window System”.

The purpose of this system is to facilitate the artisans and other stakeholders to get digital clearances and other benefits in a time bound manner. The department of Handicrafts & Handlooms, Kashmir in this regard had already conducted a capacity building program for the employees of the department to ensure a complete paperless process.

The department on Friday registered the Kani-Shawl artisans who are the trainees of the department and generated their artisan cards online. It was directed that now onwards all the trainees will be imparted a separate training with regard to the single window system so that they are fully aware of how to use and avail benefits using the online platform.

Mahmood Shah, Director Handicrafts & Handloom, Kashmir on this occasion said, “The move is aimed to improve ease of doing business and to facilitate stakeholders without any hassle.” He also directed all the district offices to ensure that all the applications must be processed in a time bound manner and emphasized more on strengthening and transparency of the system.

These services are also integrated with the Rapid Assessment system (RAS). The purpose of the RAS interface is to enable the citizens to provide prompt feedback about the quality of service after the citizen avails an e-Service of the Government. The analytic features of the RAS help integrated departments in system improvement and better delivery of services.

A dedicated Grievance Redressal Cell (GRC) with the aim to look into the complaints and grievances lodged by any stakeholder and redress it as per requirement within the stipulated time has also been set up.

