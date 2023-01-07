3 punt guns seized near Wular Lake in Bandipora

Srinagar: Authorities on Saturday seized three punt guns from Saderkoot and Garoora villages in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

A official said , that 3 punt guns which are being used by hunters to kill wetland birds were seized near the banks of Wular Lake.

He said based on a tip off regarding the use of punt guns in Wular Lake for killing certain bird species, anti-poaching team raided several locations during which 3 punt guns were seized, however poachers fled from the spot.

The official said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation was going on—(KNO)

