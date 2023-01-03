Man Alleged of Poaching Bid on Migratory Birds Inside Dal Lake Arrested

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said to have arrested a poacher, alongwith double barrel rifle, after the latter allegedly made a poaching attempt on migratory birds inside Dal Lake here.

“One poacher namely Mudasir Ah Wangnu S/o Fayaz Ah Wangnu R/o Bhagwanpora arrested alongwith unlicensed double barrel rifle while attempting poaching migratory birds inside Dal Lake” reads a tweet by Srinagar Police on its official Twitter handle, as per GNS.

“FIR no: 01/2023 U/S 03,25 of Arms Act & sec 51 of Wildlife protection act registered in Nigeen PS”, the tweet reads further. (GNS)

