DC Sgr visits Addiction Treatment Facility at Bemina

‘Over 4500 victims of drug abuse given rehabilitation treatment at de-addiction centre SMHS & ATF JVC’

Srinagar: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Monday undertook a visit to Treatment Facility(ATF) at JVC, Bemina and Drug De-addiction Centre, SMHS Hospital of the District to oversee the Treatment and Counselling facilities being provided to the affected youth undergoing treatment. Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Dr Syed Haneef Balkhi, Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Yaseen Lone, District Social Welfare Officer, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, DDMO, Srinagar, Imtiyaz Amin Naik, Professor and Incharge of DDC, SMHS, GMC, Srinagar. Dr Yasir Rather and other concerned Officers accompanied the DC during the visit.

The Deputy Commissioner visited Addiction Treatment Facility (ATF) at JVC, Bemina to take stock of the functioning of the Centre and facilities being provided to the visiting drug affected persons. On the occasion, the DC was given a detailed description about the operation of the centre by Medical Superintendent JVC, Dr Shifa and HoD Department of Psychiatry, Dr Abdul Majid.

While interacting with the staff of ATF, the DC emphasised upon the doctors and other paramedical staff to take the job as a noble task and treat the affected people with patience and dedication. The DC was informed that as many as 1500 patients have been given treatment at the Center. He also inspected the ongoing work on new Psychiatry block of the JCV Bemina and emphasised on its time bound completion.

At Drug De-Addiction Centre SMHS Hospital, the DC stock of the facilities and mechanism adopted by the authorities for the treatment, counseling and rehabilitation of the drug affected persons.

The DC held a detailed interaction with the patients/inmates undergoing treatment in the Hospital and took feedback from them regarding the medical facilities and counselling being given to them.

The patients apprised the DC that they are being given satisfactory treatment at the centre. They also assured that they will spread the message about the ill effects of the menace so that no one becomes an addict to the substance abuse.

During the interaction, the DC advised them to strongly resolve to shun the habit of drug addiction and properly take the treatment administered at the centre and free themselves from the clutches of drug abuse.

On the occasion, the DC was apprised that from January 2022 to January 02, 2023 as many as 3645 drug affected persons were given treatment along counselling at Psychiatry Unit of SMHS Hospital.

The DC said the District Administration will provide all possible support to the affected persons and shall help them settle in careers by extending benefits of various employment generation programmes of the Government. He said by availing the benefits through different self-employment schemes they can earn livelihood with dignity and honour.

The DC said elimination of drug menace from society is top priority of the Government and to combat this rising societal problem, multi-pronged rehabilitation, counselling and guidance policy is being implemented on ground to monitor drug abuse and take remedial measures to curb the menace.

The DC sought cooperation from the families particularly from parents to overcome the menace among the youth which also leads to other social evils and crimes. He said parents have an important role to keep the youngsters away from the use of drugs and also the family support for the affected people could lead them towards normal life.

