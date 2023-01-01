Wall of a militant commander’s house demolished in Anantnag

Srinagar: An extended portion of the house of a Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander was demolished in Anantnag, officials here said on Saturday.
According to authorities, Ghulam Nabi Khan alias Amir Khan had a wall built on encroached land as an extension to his house in Liver Pahalgam in the south Kashmir district.
Khan is a self-styled operational commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit and had crossed over to Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK) in the early 1990s and is operating from there, they said.
The action follows the razing down of house of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant Ashiq Ahmad Nengroo in the Rajpora area of Pulwama earlier this month. PTI
