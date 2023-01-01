3 Civilians Killed, 7 Others Injured In Firing Incident In Rajouri

Jammu: Three people were killed and seven others were injured in alleged indiscriminate firing at them by unknown gunmen in Dangri village of Rajouri district on Sunday.

A police officer said that firing incident took place at 3 houses separated at a distance of around 50 metres from each other at upper Dangri village in Rajouri.

“An incident of firing allegedly by two armed men reported in village dungri, 7/8 km from Rajouri. Some people injured and some reported succumbed. Police and army rushed to spot. Further details follow,” the officer said, adding, “Search operation has been launched in the area”.

Dr Mehmood, Medical Superintendent, Associated Hospital, Rajouri,said that three people were brought dead. “In all ten people were brought to the hospital and three among them were brought dead. Seven others have been admitted and are under treatment.” He said two among them are critically injured and are being operated upon. “We are hopeful that we will be able to save two critically injured people.” He said that five other injured persons are stable. “The three people declared brought dead had multiple injuries.” (GNS)

