Leaders in Kashmir express grief

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and several politicians in the Union Territory expressed grief over the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraben on Friday.

“The passing away of Hiraba, mother of honble PM is very sad. A mother is the universe of affection, the nursery of values and manners, expansion of existence and completeness of life. My heartfelt tributes to the revered mother. My deepest condolences with the PM and his family. Om Shanti,” Sinha said in a tweet in Hindi.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said he equally shares the PM’s grief.

“Respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. I am deeply pained over the demise of your mother and equally share the grief. No one can replace the mother. I pray to almighty to grant peace to the departed soul and give you and other family members patience to bear this irreparable loss,” Thakur said.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah also expressed grief over the demise of the PM’s mother.

“I join my father & @JKNC_ colleagues in sending our heartfelt condolences to PM @narendramodi ji on the sad demise of his mother. May the almighty grant her soul eternal rest & may the family find strength during this difficult time,” Omar Abdullah, also the NC vice president, wrote on Twitter.

“Saddened to know of the passing away of Modi ji’s mother. My deepest condolences to him & his family in this hour of grief,” Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said in a tweet.

“Heartfelt condolences to @narendramodi ji on the demise of his mother, Smt Heeraben Modi. May she rest in eternal peace,” Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone said on Twitter.

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said his thoughts and prayers were with the bereaved family.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji. I pay my deepest condolences. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family members during this hour of grief,” Bukhari said.

Democratic Progressive Azad Party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad said in a tweet: “Saddened to hear the demise of Smt. Heeraben, mother of PM Shri @narendramodi ji. I know that words are of little solace at such times. However, my heartfelt condolences to Hon’ble Prime Minister. I also pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul”.

PTI

