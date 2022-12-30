Syed Adil becomes second Kashmiri to crack ISS exam

Baramulla: 26-year-old Syed Adil Zahoor from Hajibal village of Baramulla has become the second Kashmiri in the last three decades to crack the Indian Statistical Service (ISS) exam held by the UPSC.

Adil, currently serving in the Block Development Office Qaziabad as Accounts Assistant, has cracked the prestigious examination in his first attempt.

He said that he is happy to crack this examination and gave credit for his success to his teachers at University of Kashmir and to his parents who guided and supported him.

“One must learn to overcome challenges and believe in himself besides follow dreams with dedication and hard work as these things are key to success in any field,” he said.

Adil with Master’s degree in statistics from University of Kashmir completed his secondary education at Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Baramulla before pursuing his bachelors in Arts from Government Degree College Boys in Baramulla and later joined boys college Baramulla.

“I qualified Junior Research Fellowship in 2020 followed by Accounts Assistant examination conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board in 2021,” he said.

“I have faced many challenges in my life including the lack of access to mobile network, road connectivity besides financial issues as father is working in private sector at a meagre salary”, he added.

His father Zahoor Ahmad said that parents must encourage their children and support them to face challenges in their life. “They will definitely shine in their fields,” he added.

The first Kashmiri who passed the ISS examination is Haji Altaf who is now holding the Deputy Director General position and has cracked this exam around 3 decades ago. KNO

