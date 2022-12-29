Four of family die due to asphyxiation in J&K

Banihal/Jammu: Four members of a family died due to asphyxiation after inhaling smoke from a coal heater in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Wednesday, officials said.
The incident took place in a remote village of Chak Narwah in Banihal tehsil.
The deceased were identified as 35-year-old Noor Jahaan, her son Zaffar Ahmed (12) and daughters Shahiza Bano (8) and Asiya Bano (5). PTI
