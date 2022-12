Baramulla: At least three shops and a computer institute were gutted and a fire fighter was injured in a blaze in Kunzer area of Tangmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday morning.

An official said that fire broke out in one of the shops today morning.

He said in the incident three shops and a computer institute were gutted, while a fire fighter was also injured.

The official said the cause of fire was being ascertained, while police have taken cognisance of the matter—(KNO)

