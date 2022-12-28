Sidra Gunfight: ‘4 Militants Killed; Arms, Ammunition Recovered’

Srinagar’: Four unidentified militants were killed in an encounter at Sidra area of Jammu district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Briefing media, a senior police officer said that 7 AK-47 rifles, 3 pistols and other ammunition was recovered from the slain militants, adding the identity of those killed is being ascertained.

Meanwhile searches are going on at the encounter site – when this report is being filed.

Official sources had earlier said that militants’ were travelling in a Srinagar bound truck which was intercepted by the security forces leading to a firefight.

“The driver of vehicle managed to flee from the spot and he is yet to be identified”, they said. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print