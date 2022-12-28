Director Horticulture visited Fruit Plant Nursery at Sangdon, Anantnag

Srinagar: Director Horticulture Kashmir, G.R. Mir on Tuesday visited Fruit Plant Nursery Sangdon, Anantnag where he took stock of various developmental activities and thoroughly deliberated on all the management practices being carried out. He instructed the staff to speed up the pruning, hoeing and other nursery operations in the nursery and focus on orchard sanitation & production of quality planting material. He instructed the staff to develop the nursery on modern lines so that the quality planting material is produced with the special focus on production of High-Density planting material of various fruit crops.
Speaking on the occasion he instructed the officers to make optimum utilization of land and other resources in the nurseries. He further promised to upgrade the skills of the nursery workers by providing them proper training.
Later, the Director took stock of the office building being constructed in said nursery and instructed for its timely completion.