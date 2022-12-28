DDC Shopian reviews performance of Banks at DLRC, DCC meeting

SHOPIAN: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya today chaired the District Level Review Committee/ District Level Consultative Committee (DLRC/ DCC) meeting of Shopian district for the 2nd quarter ending September 2022 of FY 2022-23 at Meeting Hall, here.

Reviewing the performances of the banks, the DDC exhorted that coordination and clear communication between the banks and the line departments is essential to achieve the allotted targets and enhance their respective achievements.

It was informed that the deposits of the district increased from Rs 1137.05 crores as on September 30, 2021 to Rs 1273.01 crores as on September 30, 2022 thereby registering a growth of 12% on YOY basis.

The advances of the district increased from Rs 1821.76 crore as on September 30, 2021 to Rs 1901.46 crore as on September 30, 2022 thereby registering a growth of 4% YOY basis & 7% on quarterly basis from Rs 1775.17 crore as on 30th June 2022.

The priority sector advances of the district increased from Rs 1167.95 crores as on September 30, 2021 to Rs 1429.30 crores as on September 30, 2022 thereby registering a growth of 22% on YOY basis & 3% on quarterly basis from Rs 1483.87 crores as on 30th June, 2022.

Non priority sector of the district increased from Rs 274.01 crores as on September 30, 2021 to Rs 472.24 crores as on September 30, 2023 thereby registering a growth of 72% on YOY basis and 21% quarterly basis from Rs 391.30 crores as on 30th, June 2022.

Against the financial target of Rs 2052.86 crores and physical targets of 34542 beneficiaries under DCP 2022-23, the banks have disbursed Rs 639.01 crores to 20910 beneficiaries during the 2nd quarter of financial year, thereby achieving the financial targets by 31% and physical targets by 61%.

With regard to the District Credit Plan, J&K Bank’s achievement during the 2nd quarter of the financial year is 37% in financial terms and 72% in physical terms viz- viz-viz targets.

It is in place to mention here that the contribution of J&K Bank towards the achievements in the 2nd quarter of DCP for FY 2022-23 as on 30th September 2022 is 89%. The Bank has disbursed Rs 567.66 crores out of the total disbursement of Rs 639-.90 crores by all banks operating in the district during 2nd quarter of the financial year 2022-23.

It was informed that the percentage of CD Ratio in Shopian district is 35.68% which increased by 1.46% as compared to quarter-ending March 2022 based on credit growth on quarter-to-quarter basis.

The meeting deliberated on the bank-wise performances under different sectors such as Priority and Non-Priority categorised further into sub-sectors. Under priority sector an amount of Rs 1179.65 crore and under non-priority sector Rs 1230.83 crores were disbursed till the quarter-end of June 2022.

The performances of banks under various Government Sponsored Schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Kisan Credit Card (KCC), MUDRA, Stand-Up India, PM SVANidhi, National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM), Pradhan Mantri Formalization of Micro Enterprises (PMFME) and Social Security Schemes like Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) and Financial Literacy Initiatives were also discussed during the DLRC meeting.

Lead District Manager, Farooq Ahmed spoke about improving the CD ratio of district minimum 40% in next Quarter and urged the banks to make concerted efforts for the same.

DDM NABARD, Chief Horticulture Officer, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, Chief Agriculture Officer, Asstt. Director Handicraft and officials of various other departments and banks including, SBI, J&K, PNB, EDB and other banks attended the meeting.

