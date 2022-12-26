Shift KP employees to Jammu till situation improves in Kashmir: Azad

Srinagar’ Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chief, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday said that there is a need to make difference between militants & non-militants and the Kashmiri Pandit employees should be shifted to Jammu till situation in Kashmir improves.
Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function in Anantnag, Azad said that every individual should not be looked through the prism of militancy.
“There is a dire need to make difference between militants and non-militants as everyone should not be looked as a suspect,” he said.
He added Kashmiri Pandit employees, in wake of the targeted killings don’t want to stay here and they should be shifted to Jammu till the situation improves.—(KNO)