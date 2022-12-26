Desperation on Pakistani side: Maj Gen

Srinagar: There is huge desperation on the Pakistani side to either infiltrate militants or smuggle war-like stores into Kashmir as the number of ultras and arms and ammunition is at an all-time low in the Valley, a senior Army official said on Friday.

He said such manoeuvres were seen when the situation was near normal in Kashmir.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Army’s 19 Infantry Division Major General Ajay Chandpuria made these remarks while addressing reporters in Baramulla after security forces recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition near the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri.

“The situation is near normal in Kashmir valley as the number of terrorists and the availability of war-like stores is at an all-time low. So, there is a huge desperation from the other side to either infiltrate terrorists or smuggle war-like stores,” he said.

Security forces keep getting such reports on a regular basis and whether it was an attempt by militants or smugglers to get war-like stores cannot be said, the Army officer said, referring to the recovery of the weapons.

“We are still following up the leads and certain details cannot be shared, but a movement close to the launchpads was picked up. Probably, they (militants) panicked and left the war-like stores behind and withdrew to that side,” he said.

PTI

