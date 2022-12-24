Militant threats aimed at vitiating peace in Kashmir: DGP

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Friday said the militants are trying to vitiating the cordial atmosphere in the Valley by issuing threats to people.

“These people should be ashamed that they have stooped so low to issue threats with the aim of vitiating the peaceful and cordial atmosphere of Kashmir,” Singh told reporters here.

Singh was responding to questions about the militant outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, issuing a threat to BJP office bearers in Kashmir.

The DGP said the militants and their masters cannot digest the peace and development taking place in the Valley.

The TRF on Thursday night issued a threat to recently nominated BJP office bearers for Baramulla district.

In response to a question about the arrest of five cops allegedly involved in drug trade, Singh said there was a need to deal sternly with the menace.

“We have to deal with drug menace just like we are doing with terrorism. This action needs to be intensified and people also have to cooperate with the police,” he said.

Earlier, the DGP inaugurated the 18th Martyrs Memorial football tournament here. He said 40 teams will take part in the event organised to pay tributes to personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty. PTI

