Chalk out middle path to address issues of Kashmiri Pandit staffers: Mehbooba Mufti to J-K admin

Jammu: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti Saturday said instead of giving migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees an ultimatum to join their duty, the Jammu and Kashmir administration should chalk out a middle path taking into consideration the recent targeted killings in the Valley.

The migrant Kashmiri Pandit and Jammu-based reserved category employees left the Valley in May following the targeted killings of two colleagues. They are seeking relocation outside Kashmir.

However, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha last Wednesday asserted that all necessary measures had been taken to ensure the safety of minority community employees, including Kashmiri Pandits, in the Valley and sent out a “loud and clear” message to those demanding a transfer no salary for sitting at home.

Interacting with reporters on Saturday, Mufti said, “The administration needs to know their problems and try to resolve those. Giving an ultimatum to join otherwise, your salaries will be stopped is wrong.”

“Everyone, including the Pandits, has suffered a lot but the government should take into consideration the recent (targeted) killings of the community members.”

Mufti said the administration should accept their demand for the time being to provide them a breather.

“When they are satisfied that the situation in Kashmir has improved, they will return but should not be compelled like this,” she said.

The government must chalk out a middle way in consultation with the protesting employees who are very perturbed over the past several months and are facing tremendous hardships, the PDP chief said.

