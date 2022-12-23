Kashmir, Ladakh continues to reel under deep freeze, minus 4.8°C in Srinagar

Srinagar: Severe cold conditions continued in Kashmir Valley as well as Ladakh as Srinagar recorded minus 4.8°C and Leh 13.8°C on Friday.

A meteorological department official said that the temperature was 0.7°C against previous night’s minus 5.5°C which was coldest of the season so far. Overall the mercury was 2.8°C below normal during this time of the year for the summer capital, the official said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 4.6°C against minus 4.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.6°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 6.4°C against minus 6.8°C on the previous night. Apart from being below normal by 1.4°C, it was also the 2nd coldest night this season in the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 2.8°C against minus 3.3°C on the previous night, he said. It was 0.7°C below normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 5.5°C against minus 5.2°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 0.3°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the official said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 5.1°C, the same as on the previous night, the official said. While being 2.5°C below normal, it remained the coldest temperature recorded so far this winter in the north Kashmir area, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 6.3°C against 7.5°C on the previous night. It was 1.9°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of minus 1.8°C ( below normal by 2.7°C), Batote 1.6°C (1.1°C below normal), Katra 5.2°C (1.7°C below normal) and Bhadarwah minus 0.2°C (0.3°C above normal).

In Ladakh, Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 13.8°C and 13.1 °C respectively, the official said.

Kashmir is under Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day long harsh winter period that started on December 21 is in its infancy, it does not mean an end to the winter. It is followed by a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1.

“Mainly dry weather till December 25. From 26-30th generally cloudy sky with intermittent light to moderate snow is expected at scattered places of Kashmir, higher reaches of Jammu and light rain in plains of Jammu (60℅chance),” the MeT official said, “Snowfall and below freezing temperature may lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation on places like Mughal road, Zojila, Karna, Sadna top etc during 26-27th, although there’s no forecast of any Major snow spell.” (GNS)

