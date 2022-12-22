Man injured in blast near Army’s firing range in JK’s Rajouri

Rajouri/Jammu: A man was injured in a blast near the Army’s firing practice range in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Wednesday, officials said.
Harbansh Singh, a resident of Nonial village of Nowshera sub-division, was reportedly present near the practice range in Garhi when the explosion took place, police said.
He is under treatment at a hospital, they said, adding an investigation has been set in motion.

