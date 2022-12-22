Establish new polytechnics, implement revised syllabus in ITIs: Principal Secy

JAMMU: Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department, Dr Asghar Hassan Samoon on Wednesday emphasised on implementation of revised syllabus in all Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) within next three months, besides asking for expeditious completion of new polytechnics in all the districts.

Dr Samoon issued these directions while chairing a high level meeting held in this regard.

MD JKPCC, Director, Skill Development Department, Chief Engineer R&B Jammu and Kashmir and other officials attended the meeting.

Notably, the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development had sanctioned 18 new Polytechnics during 2009-2010 for uncovered districts of Jammu and Kashmir under “Sub-Mission on Polytechnic under Coordinated Action for Skill Development” scheme.

The meeting was informed that out of 18 Polytechnics, 9 are being constructed in Kashmir division including Kupwara, Bandipora, Budgam, Anantnag, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama. Similarly, 9 Polytechnics are being constructed in Jammu division including Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Poonch, Udhampur, Reasi, Kathua, Samba and Rajouri.

The meeting was also informed that 2 Polytechnics of Rajouri and Pulwama districts have been established in the campus of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah and Islamic University of Science and Technology Awantipora, Pulwama respectively.

Besides, out of 18 Polytechnics, Government Polytechnic Baramulla, Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Samba, Kathua and Reasi have been shifted to newly constructed buildings while GPs of Udhampur, Shopian, Kupwara and Doda have also recently been shifted to new campuses.

It was further informed that tenders for procurement of machinery and equipment have been floated and executing agencies have been asked to complete the GPs of Kishtwar, Doda, Udhampur, Kupwara, Shopian, Bandipora, Ramban and Poonch.

