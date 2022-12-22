Chilla-i-Kalan: Temp plummets further, Srinagar, other parts record coldest night of season again

Srinagar’: The night temperature plumetted further in Kashmir while Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season yet again at minus 5.5 degree Celsius.

Several other areas including Pahalgam, Kokernag, Qazigund, Kupwara and others also recorded coldest night of the season.

State that intense cold wave had tightened its grip in Kashmir as most parts of the Valley recorded sub-zero temperature.

As per the data, Pahalgam also recorded coldest night of the season at minus 6.8 degree Celsius.

“The night temperature in Qazigund in South Kashmir settled at minus 4.4 degree Celsius while in Kokernag it settled at minus 3.3 degree Celsius.”

As per the data Kupwara in north Kashmir also recorded coldest night of season at minus 5.1 degree celsius while Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort recorded a low of minus 5.2 degree celsius.

Pertinently, the 40-day harshest winter period, Chilla-i-Kalan has commenced in Kashmir while the weatherman has predicted intense cold wave amid persistent dry spell in the Valley.

The two-day wet spell is expected to break the prolonged dry spell in Kashmir on December 29 and 30—(KNO)

