Azad expells Tara Chand among 3 leaders from DAP for anti-party activities

Srinagar: Chairman Democratic Azad Party, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday expelled three leaders from his recently alunchrd party.

A statement issued by DAP General Secretary, Rajendra Singh Chib, said that the trio including Tara Chand, Dr Manohar Lal and Balwan Singh has been expelled from the party with immediate effect for anti-party activities.

“Chairman DAP Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad has expelled Shri Tara Chand, Dr Manohar Lal & Shri Balwan Singh, from the party with immediate effect for anti-
party activities,” the statement said—(KNO)

