Three LeT militants killed in Shopian encounter

Shopian: Three LeT militants have been killed in an encounter between government forces and militants in Munjh Marg area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said on Tuesday.

A senior police officer said that three militants affiliated with LeT have been killed, whose identification is being ascertained while as the search operation is on in the area.

Earlier, an official said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter.

