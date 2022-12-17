Tarigami hopes SC will soon hear pleas on Article 370

Srinagar: A day after the Supreme Court agreed to list pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370, senior CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami on Thursday said it is a welcome step.
“It is a welcome step. Before this as well, the former CJI had said that the pleas will be taken up after the Dussehra holidays. Now, yesterday, the CJI said they will examine and list the pleas. I am hopeful that there is a possibility that they will be taken up soon,” Tarigami told reporters in Kulgam district.
Tarigami also called for assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.
“J&K is the only place in the country where there has been no assembly since 2018… Is the Constitution not implemented (applicable) here? Then they should announce that this (J-K) is outside the ambit of the Constitution. Why are not they taking any steps?
“It is not a big deal to conduct an assembly election,” he said.
PTI