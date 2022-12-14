Suspicious object found, destroyed in Pattan

Pattan: A suspicious object was on Wednesday found and destroyed by security forces in Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

An official said that a suspicious object was found lying along Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway by Army’s 24 RR Unit and CRPF, following which a Bomb Disposal Squad was called in.

He said traffic was also halted on the highway, while the object was destroyed by BDS team.

The official added traffic was later restored on the highway, while police have taken cognisance of the incident—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print