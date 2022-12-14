SIU of Police Conducts Raids in Anantnag

Anantnag: Police on Wednesday said that its Special Investigation Unit conducted raids at two locations in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In a handout, The police said that Continuing its crackdown on militant elements, today Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Anantnag conducted raids after obtaining Search warrants from Hon’ble Court for two different locations of district Anantnag viz residential houses of two accused involved in case FIR No. 137/2022 U/S 307 IPC, 7/27 Arms act, 16, 18, 20, 38, UA(P) Act registered in Police Station Bijbehara. The search was conducted in the residential houses of Shahbaz Ahmad Thoker S/O Mushtaq Ahmad Thoker Resident of Waghama Bijbehara and Subzar Ahmad Ganie S/O Farooq Ahmad Ganie Resident of Marhama Halimpora Bijbehara. During search, SIU Anantnag gathered relevant information and the role of these accused in commission of crime is being examined. Proper SOPs were followed during the raids.

The police spokesman further stated that these raids are carried out to eliminate the militant ecosystem in the district by identifying various Over Ground Workers and supporters of militancy. These raids will continue in future also for the logical conclusion of all UAPA cases, reads the statement.(

