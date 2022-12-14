Militant ‘associate’ arrested in Pulwama

By on No Comment

Militant ‘associate’ arrested in Pulwama

Srinagar: Security forces on Tuesday arrested a militant ‘associate’ of the Al-Badr outfit from Pulwama district, police said on tuesday.
Yawar Bashir Dar is a resident of Arigam in Pulwama, they said.
“Police in Pulwama along with the Army and CRPF, at a joint checkpoint established at Bandzoo Crossing, arrested one active terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr and recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including a pistol from his possession,” a police spokesperson said.
A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Pulwama Police Station, the spokesperson said.
PTI

 

Militant ‘associate’ arrested in Pulwama added by on
View all posts by Press Trust of India →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.