Srinagar: A 41-year-old man killed after a speeding tipper collided with a Maruti Alto near Tappar Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district this evening.

Reports said that the 41-year-old man identified as Farooq Ahmad Mir of Choora Baramulla was seriously injured in the accdient. He was immediately rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile police have taken cognizance of this incident and started further investigation in this regard, officials said. (GNS)

