J&K faces governance deficit, says Azad

‘My fight for statehood, land and job rights for locals will never stop’

Kupwara: Democratic Azad Party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad said that developmental projects approved and executed during his short tenure as a chief minister have changed the infrastructural landscape of Kupwara district.

He said since then no government in power ever could match the developmental pace and all the benefits people take out of facilities are being sanctioned or executed during his tenure only.

“Tell me what they did to benefit people. You have got 15 major bridges spanning around 200 to 100 metres. The 200 bedded district hospital at Kupwara, Degree College for Boys and girls, 200 bedded Hospital at Handwara, 100 bedded hospital at Kralpora, Degree college at Handwara, PMGSY Roads worth Rs 200 crores, District Administration complex, Rural Development complex,” he said.

Azad reminded his golden developmental era during his public rally and challenged the political parties to show what they did during their tenures.

“Things shall be crystal clear for people. Whatever I did for people I mention it today proudly. Other political parties must also come clear with their track record and let’s see who stands where,” said Azad while challenging political parties without naming any one.

He said that now his party has yet another political battle to fight for the people of Jammu Kashmir. “If we are elected to power after the elections take place, we will ensure the jobs and land rights are secured for local people,” he said.

“Our fight for the rights of local people will continue but if you are in power you negotiate from the position of strength. So winning elections will help us to strengthen our resolve to bargain for our people,” he added.

Azad said that the economic situation of Jammu Kashmir is concerning him. “When he was the chief minister of erstwhile state, no Kashmiri was forced to go outside for a job,” he said.

“But now the trend is upsetting since mostly the labourers don’t get jobs here and are forced to migrate to the mainland to earn livelihood. Our economy is in a deep crisis,” he said.

The DAP chairman said that there is also a governance deficit prevalent on many fronts. “Hospitals and facilities, doctors are missing from duties in many hospitals. Teachers are not available to teach students and no one is caring at all. There is a complete governance deficit,” he said. KNS

